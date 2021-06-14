ماسك يضع شرطا لشراء سيارات "تسلا" بالبيتكوين.. إليكم التفاصيل

Did you see?
Elon Musk is catching flak again, but what's it for this time? Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka lambasted him saying “What we have seen with Bitcoin is price manipulation by one very powerful and influential individual." https://t.co/W5WYgGnKPR
— Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 13, 2021
Did you see?
Elon Musk is catching flak again, but what's it for this time? Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka lambasted him saying “What we have seen with Bitcoin is price manipulation by one very powerful and influential individual." https://t.co/W5WYgGnKPR