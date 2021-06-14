إقتصاد

ماسك يضع شرطا لشراء سيارات "تسلا" بالبيتكوين.. إليكم التفاصيل

Lebanon 24
14-06-2021 | 01:30
أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة "تسلا"، إيلون ماسك، الأحد، أن شركته المتخصصة في إنتاج السيارات الكهربائية ستستأنف السماح بمعاملات البيتكوين عندما يستخدم مزودو العملة طرق تعدين أساسها الطاقة المتجددة.

وقال ماسك في تغريدة: "عندما يكون هناك تأكيد على الاستخدام المعقول للطاقة النظيفة، تقريبا 50 في المئة، من قبل عمال المناجم مع الاتجاه المستقبلي الإيجابي، ستستأنف تسلا السماح بمعاملات البيتكوين".

 
وارتفعت عملة البيتكوين بنسبة 9.83 في المئة إلى 39.035.47 دولارًا في الساعة 22:05 بتوقيت غرينتش يوم الأحد، مضيفةً 3492.71 دولاراً إلى إغلاقها السابق.

وزاد سعر العملة المشفرة الأكبر والأكثر شهرة في العالم، بنسبة 40.7 في المئة عن أدنى مستوى لها في العام عند 27،734 دولار، في 4 كانون الثاني.

وأشار ماسك أيضًا إلى أن "تسلا" باعت حوالي 10 في المئة من مقتنياتها لتأكيد إمكانية تصفية البيتكوين بسهولة دون تحريك السوق.

وكان ماسك أعلن في تغريدة، في أيار، أن "تسلا" لن تقبل البيتكوين لشراء السيارات، مشيرًا إلى مخاوف بيئية طويلة الأمد لعكس سريع في موقف الشركة من العملة المشفرة، لتشهد العملة انخفاضا بأكثر من 10 في المئة بعد تغريدته.

وقال الملياردير إنه يعتقد أن العملات المشفرة لها مستقبل واعد، لكنها لا يمكن أن تكون بتكلفة كبيرة على البيئة.

وفي شباط، كشفت "تسلا" أنها اشترت 1.5 مليار دولار من البيتكوين وستقبلها كشكل من أشكال الدفع للسيارات.
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
