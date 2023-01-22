Advertisement

المرأة

أجمل إطلالات النجمات في JOY AWARDS 2023... شاهدوها (صور)

Lebanon 24
22-01-2023 | 05:00
Doc-P-1031022-638099754186295066.jpg
Doc-P-1031022-638099754186295066.jpg photos 0
أقيم مساء السبت حفل جوائز 2023 Joy Awards بالتعاون مع مجموعة Mbc في مدينة الرياض في المملكة العربية السعودية وضم الحفل نحو 200 نجم ونجمة من العالم العربي والعالم إضافة إلى مؤثرين من العالم العربي في مجال الرياضة والموضة والفن.
وفي ما يلي أبرز الإطلالات التي سجلتها السجادة الخزامية في حفل توزيع جوائز JOY AWARDS 2023.

نادين نسيب نجيم
اختارت الممثلة نادين نسيب نجيم إطلالة باللون الأسود مؤلفة من تنورة طويلة وتوب ابرزت جزءاً بسيطاً من خصرها من توقيع جان لوي صباجي، بينما تزيّنت بمجوهرات من بياجيه.



 جورجينا رودريغيز
خطفت جورجينا رودريغيز شريكة النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، لاعب نادي النصر السعودي، الأنظار اليوم، خلال حفل "Joy Awards" في الرياض، حيث ظهرت على السجادة البنفسجية بفستان كحلي غامق اللون مع غطاء للرأس ومجوهرات فاخرة براق.
 



لطيفة
تألقت النجمة لطيفة بسترة بليزر باللون الأحمر بطابع عسكري يزدان بصف من الأزرار مع تنورة من التول الأسود الواسعة المزدانة بثنيات وتتسم بقصة منفوخة. وحملت حقيبة من ديور Dior.



ريم السعيدي
تألقت بفستان أسود ضيق يتميز بفتحة عند البطن ومطرز بأحجار براقة. كما أحببنا تسريحة شعرها المرفوع على شكل شينيون عالي مع مكياج عيون سموكي قوي. كما تزينت بأقراط ماسية ومجموعة خواتم.
 



مايا دياب
أما النجمة مايا دياب فتألقت بزي ميتاليكي بلون الخزامي وبطابع Gradient وهو فستان يتسم بياقة منخفضة وبأكمام طويلة، مزود بغطاء على الرأس. الفستان من تصميم نيكولا جبران. 



Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website