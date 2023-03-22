Advertisement

المرأة

بطرحة طويلة وقفازات... سيلينا غوميز تطلّ بفستان زفاف! (صور)

Lebanon 24
22-03-2023 | 15:00
تحولت سيلينا غوميز إلى عروس مثالية أثناء تصوير مشاهد الموسم الثالث من مسلسل Only Murders in the Building في مدينة نيويورك يوم أمس، الثلاثاء.

وتألقت النجمة، البالغة من العمر 30 عاماً، التي تلعب دور مابيل مورا في العرض، في ثوب العروس، مقترناً بطرحة طويلة وقفازات، وأكملت الممثلة إطلالتها بأقراط متدلية وشعرها الداكن المشدود إلى كعكة منخفضة.

ومن جانبها، وثَّقت غوميز هذه اللحظة أيضاً، حيث قامت ببعض المواقف الممتعة بالفستان في منشورها الخاص على إنستغرام. جلست على الأرض وكشفت عن حذائها الأبيض القتالي بينما كانت تحمل علبة من المشروبات الغازية. وكتبت: "ليس لديّ تعليق. مجرد يوم عادي في العمل .only murders hulu".
 
