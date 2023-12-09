Advertisement

المرأة

"أبناؤكم أبناؤنا وبيوتكم المدمرة بيوتنا".. نجمة "La Casa de Papel" تتضامن مع فلسطين

Lebanon 24
09-12-2023 | 07:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-1139331-638377288036753369.png
Doc-P-1139331-638377288036753369.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
شاركت الممثلة الإسبانية إيتزيار إيتونيو، بطلة مسلسل "لا كاسا دي بابل" الإسباني الشهير في وقفة احتجاجية حاشدة، وسط بلدة غرنيكا شمالي إسبانيا، دعماً لفلسطين، واصفةً ما يحدث في غزة بالإبادة الجماعية التي ترتكبها إسرائيل ضد المدنيين. 

وفي الفيديو الذي تناوله رواد مواقع التواصل قالت الممثلة الإسبانية: "من غرنيكا، المدينة التي شهدت أول قصف مدني عشوائي على مدار التاريخ، من الذاكرة التاريخية لموتانا وجرحانا ودمارنا"، وأضافت: "من غرنيكا إلى فلسطين.. من غرنيكا إلى العالم، نريد أن نقول إنه بعد الذي مررنا به منذ القصف الأول الذي تعرضنا له وحتى اليوم، لا يمكن للتاريخ أو العالم أن يتحمل دمار شعب واحد، لا ينبغي للعالم والتاريخ أن يتحملا ما يحدث في فلسطين، ولا يجب على العالم والتاريخ أن يقبلا غرنيكا جديدة".

وتابعت الممثلة في كلمتها: "من غرنيكا تلك البلدة التي تحتل مكانة ملعونة بين كل المجازر التي شهدها تاريخ الإنسانية، ندعو إلى وضع حد للمذبحة المستمرة التي يرتكبها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ضد المدنيين الفلسطينيين، وندين بقوة وغضب أي تواطؤ في هذه الإبادة الجماعية".

وختمت بتوجيه كلمة للفلسطينيين قائلة: "سيحمل المواطنون الفلسطينيون أصواتنا من غرنيكا أينما كانوا، قتلانا قتلاكم.. بيوتكم المدمرة بيوتنا، أرضكم المحتلة هي أرضنا المحتلة، وبناتنا وأبناؤكم هم أبناؤنا". (عربي بوست) 
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:02 | 2023-12-09 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:45 | 2023-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:32 | 2023-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:42 | 2023-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:00 | 2023-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في المرأة Lebanon 24
05:59 | 2023-12-09
04:12 | 2023-12-09
00:21 | 2023-12-09
23:00 | 2023-12-08
16:00 | 2023-12-08
14:00 | 2023-12-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24