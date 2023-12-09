"أبناؤكم أبناؤنا وبيوتكم المدمرة بيوتنا".. نجمة "La Casa de Papel" تتضامن مع فلسطين

"La Casa de Papel" famous actress Itziar Ituño described what is happening in Gaza as a genocide committed by Israel against Gaza during a large protest in support of Palestine in the town of Guernica, northern Spain. pic.twitter.com/sjpIQPyqhF
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 8, 2023
"La Casa de Papel" famous actress Itziar Ituño described what is happening in Gaza as a genocide committed by Israel against Gaza during a large protest in support of Palestine in the town of Guernica, northern Spain. pic.twitter.com/sjpIQPyqhF