المرأة

كارول سماحة تشوق متابعيها لعمل جديد (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-11-2020 | 06:00
شاركت الفنانة اللبنانية كارول سماحة في صفحتها الخاصة على موقع التواصل الإجتماعي تويتر، فيديو ترويجي لألبوم جديد ستطرحه.
وفي تفاصيل الفيديو، وضعت كارول جزءا بسيطاً من أغنية ميلادية بصوتها على صورة لها، ظهرت فيها بإطلالة حمراء لافتة في الطبيعة، وهي تحمل مصباح، وأرفقت الفيديو بتعليق كتبت فيه :" إنه ليس بالألبوم الميلادي التقليدي، كل أغنية قصة تلامس حياتنا اليومية، الألبوم قريباً". ولاقى الفيديو بعد دقائق من نشره إعجاب عدد من متابعيها الذين عبروا عن تشوقهم للعمل الجديد.
 
المصدر: الفن
