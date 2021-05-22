مي حريري تتضامن مع بيلا حديد بعد خسارتها عقدها مع Dior بسبب دعم فلسطين

تضامنت الفنانة مي حريري مع عارضات الأزياء جيجي وبيلا حديد، من أصل فلسطيني، بعد خسارة بيلا عقدها مع دار أزياء "Dior" العالمية بسبب دعمها العلني للقضية الفلسطينية.



ووجهت مي في تغريدة عبر "تويتر" رسالة الى جيجي وبيلا حديد جاء فيها: " أعلن تضامني مع بيلا وجيجي حديد ضد الحملة التي تواجهانها حاليًا بسبب دعمهم لوطنهم فلسطين والقضية الفلسطينية".

1) I declare my solidarity with Bella and Gigi Hadid against the campaign that they are currently facing due to their support for their home country - Palestine and the Palestinian cause.@bellahadid @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/AE2NLg1gAw

— May Hariri - مي حريري (@HaririAMay) May 21, 2021





وتابعت: "أحيي المبادرة الإنسانية والمساعدات الخيرية لبيلا وجيجي في عدد من دول العالم التي تعاني من أزمة لا تنتهي خصوصاً أفريقيا والهند.

صحيح أنك فقدت Dior، ومع ذلك، فقد فزت بقلوب الملايين من الناس".

2) I salute the humanitarian initiative and charitable aid of Bella and Gigi in a number of world countries who are suffering from endless crisis.

"It’s true that you have lost Dior, however , you have won the hearts of millions of people"@bellahadid @GiGiHadid

— May Hariri - مي حريري (@HaririAMay) May 21, 2021

وكانت عارضة الأزياء العالمية بيلا حديد قد شاركت السبت الماضي إلى جانب المئات في مظاهرة بنيويورك منددة بالتصعيد الإسرائيلي في الأراضي الفلسطينية مرتدية الكوفية الفلسطينية الشهيرة ورفعت علم فلسطين .