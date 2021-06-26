تعرفوا إلى "ميرا" زوجة الإعلامي تمام بليق (صور)

نشر الإعلامي تمام بليق صورا مع زوجته ميرا العر بليق عبر خاصية "الستوريز" عبر تطبيق انستغرام.
وظهرت ميرا في إحدى الصور وهي تقبل زوجها.
ويبدو ان الثنائي يقضيان عطلة الويك اند مع وليدهما كريم وكالين.
وغالبا ما تظهر ميرا مع بليق في مناسبات عدة.
