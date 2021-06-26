المرأة

تعرفوا إلى "ميرا" زوجة الإعلامي تمام بليق (صور)

Lebanon 24
26-06-2021 | 10:00
نشر الإعلامي تمام بليق صورا مع زوجته ميرا العر بليق عبر خاصية "الستوريز" عبر تطبيق انستغرام.

 
 

وظهرت ميرا في إحدى الصور وهي تقبل زوجها.

 
 

ويبدو ان الثنائي يقضيان عطلة الويك اند مع وليدهما كريم وكالين.

 

 
 

وغالبا ما تظهر ميرا مع بليق في مناسبات عدة.

A post shared by Mira ElOrr Bleick ميرا العرّ (@miraelorrbleick)


 
 
المصدر: "رصد" لبنان 24
