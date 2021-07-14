بينهّن لبنانيات.. 5 نجمات عربيّات متّهمات بنسخ إطلالات نجمات أجنبيّات

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Myriam Fares (@myriamfares)
A post shared by Myriam Fares (@myriamfares)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ahlam Alshamsi (@ahlamalshamsi)
A post shared by Ahlam Alshamsi (@ahlamalshamsi)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maya Diab (@mayadiab)
A post shared by Maya Diab (@mayadiab)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rania Youssef (@raniayoussef_)
A post shared by Rania Youssef (@raniayoussef_)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri)
A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri)