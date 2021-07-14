المرأة

بينهّن لبنانيات.. 5 نجمات عربيّات متّهمات بنسخ إطلالات نجمات أجنبيّات

Lebanon 24
14-07-2021 | 04:00
مع كلّ صورة تنشرها النجمات، يكون المتابعون في المرصاد، وينجحون بعد دقائق باكتشاف إذا كنّ يقلّدن نجمة عالمية، وإذا كان الأمر كذلك، يبدأ الصراع بين المتابعين، بين من يراها نجحت، ومن بالنسبة له فشلت. اليكم قائمة بأبرز النجمات العربيّات اللواتي قلّدن عالميّات.﻿﻿

ميريام فارس
 




اتّهم الجمهور ميريام فرس بأنها تقلّد النجمة العالمية شاكيرا، حتى أنها لُقّبت بـ "شاكيرا العرب"، ولم يكن قصدهم بذلك شعرها الكيرلي فحسب، بل أيضًا حركاتها الاستعراضيّة على المسرح وأدائها في بعض من فيديو كليباتها. كثيرون انتقدوها، ولكن آخرون أعجبوا بكلّ ما تقوم به، معتبرين أنها تفوّقت على شاكيرا حتى ولو كانت تقلّدها.

أحلام
 



أحلام متّهمة أيضًا بتقليد نجمات عالميّات، إذ يقال أنها تستوحي ملابسها من إطلالات جنيفر لوبيز، ولكنها رفضت إلا وأن تردّ على هذا الاتهام، وصدمت الجميع بالقول أن جنيفر لوبيز هي من تقوم بتقليدها. كذلك اعتمدت في إحدى المرات إطلالة مشابهة تمامًا لأخرى اعتمدتها مارلين مونرو.

مايا دياب
مايا دياب تقلّد الكثير من النجمات العالميات في إطلالاتها، ومنهنّ الأخوات كارداشيان، وبريانكا شوبرا، وبيونسيه. ونجحت دياب بأن تكون أجمل منهنّ حتى لو أنها اختارت الملابس نفسها أو اعتمدت تسريحات شعر مماثلة.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

رانيا يوسف
يتّهم الجمهور رانيا يوسف في كثير من الأحيان بمحاولاتها تقليد إطلالات النجمات العالميات على السجادة الحمراء، إذ تختار فساتين بتصاميم جريئة مشابهة للتي ترتديها نجمات عالميّات، ولكنّها للأسف تفشل بذلك تمامًا.

ياسمين صبري
 



في الأشهر الأخيرة، يتّهم الجمهور ياسمين صبري بتقليد جورجينا رودريغيز، حبيبة لاعب كرة القدم كريستيانو رونالدو، حيث تعتمد تسريحات شعر مشابهة كثيرًا للتي تعتمدها جورجينا، وترتدي ملابس من وحي إطلالاتها، حتى أنها في بعض الأحيان تطبّق مكياجًا مماثلًا. ياسمين متّهمة أيضًا بتقليد كيم كارداشيان، وحتى نجمات عربيّات من بينهن هيفا وهبي.
المصدر: ياسمينا
