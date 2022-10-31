Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

كويكب بحجم برج خليفة يمر بجانب الأرض غداً... فهل يصطدم بها؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
31-10-2022 | 09:00
سيمر كويكب، وقطره بحجم برج خليفة، أطول ناطحة سحاب في العالم، قرب الأرض غدا الثلاثاء، مما قد "يشكل خطرا"، وفقا لما ذكره موقع "يو إس إيه توداي" USA Today الأميركية.

والكويكب المسمى "2022 RM4"، يتراوح طوله بين 330-740 مترا، وهو أقل من طول برج خليفة في دبي بقليل. وسيمر قرب كوكب الأرض بسرعة حوالي 52,500 ميل/ساعة (84 ألف كيلومتر/ساعة)، أي ما يقرب من 68 ضعف سرعة الصوت.
يذكر أن المسافة الفعلية بين الأرض والكويكب هي ستة أضعاف المسافة بين الأرض والقمر، وهي مسافة قريبة جدا بالمعايير الكونية. وسيصل الكويكب تقريبا إلى مسافة 1.43 مليون ميل من الأرض عندما يصل إلى أقرب نقطة له غدا الثلاثاء.

وسيقترب الكويكب بدرجة كافية من الأرض، وسيكون كبيرا بما يكفي لعلماء الفلك لتصويره باستخدام التليسكوب.

واكتشف علماء فلك عبر تليسكوب المسح البانورامي ونظام الاستجابة السريعة في هاليكالا، هاواي، "الكويكب 2022 RM4" في 12 أيلول الماضي. ويصنفه مختبر تابع لوكالة "ناسا" على أنه "جسم قريب من الأرض، وكويكب خطر محتمل".

وفي إجابتها على هذا السؤال، نفت وكالة "ناسا" إمكانية أن يضرب ذلك الكويكب الأرض، وقدرت مسارات جميع الأجسام القريبة من الأرض على مدار المائة عام المقبلة، وقررت أن الكوكب لا يواجه خطرا معروفا من اصطدام كويكب مروع، بحسب الصحيفة الأميركية.
 
 
(العربية)

