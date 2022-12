مشاهد ثوران أكبر بركان نشط على الكوكب لأول مرة منذ عام 1984 (فيديو)

These photographs were taken by Ken Hon, Scientist in Charge of HVO from Waikoloa at about 1:27am. #MaunaLoa #MaunaLoaErupts



Lava is still erupting from the summit & is overflowing from the caldera. No threats to populated areas currently. https://t.co/yLBkg85jMa pic.twitter.com/vhScY3WGjR