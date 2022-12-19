لقطات مختلفة لعنقود نجمي كروي عمره 100 مليون عام (صور)

A #StarrySights stunner! 😍
Welcome to NGC 1850, a star cluster about 160,000 light-years away in a satellite galaxy to our own Milky Way, known as the Large Magellanic Cloud.
If you remember yesterday's new image, this is another pointing at the same cosmic object – plus different filters were used with Hubble's camera. Find out more about this pair of images ⬇️ https://t.co/VQZMktYHq3
