تكنولوجيا وعلوم

لقطات مختلفة لعنقود نجمي كروي عمره 100 مليون عام (صور)

Lebanon 24
19-12-2022 | 08:00
نشرت وكالة "ناسا" صوراً جديدة لعنقود نجمي كروي عمره 100 مليون عام على بعد نحو 160 ألف سنة ضوئية في كوكبة أبو سيف.
 
 
وبدت الصور بشكل مذهل، إلا أنها في الواقع صور لنفس الجسم الكوني المسمى NGC 1850.
وعلى الرغم من أن أداة هابل نفسها التقطت كلتا الصورتين، فقد تم استخدام مرشحات مختلفة بألوان مخصصة مختلفة لدراسة أطوال موجية معينة من الضوء المنبعث من هذه الأجسام. وتتضمن الصورة ذات الضبابية الزرقاء بعض الضوء القريب من الأشعة تحت الحمراء جنبا إلى جنب مع الضوء المرئي (ما يمكن أن تكتشفه أعيننا البشرية)، بينما تغطي الصورة ذات الضبابية الحمراء نطاقا أوسع بكثير من الأشعة فوق البنفسجية القريبة إلى بدايات طيف الأشعة تحت الحمراء.

وتعد الملاحظات فوق البنفسجية مثالية للكشف عن الضوء الصادر من النجوم الأكثر سخونة وأقل سطوعا، كما يظهر في هذا المشهد المضيء المرصع بالنجوم.

ويقع هذا العنقود الكروي، الذي يبلغ عمره 100 مليون عام، في سحابة ماجلان الكبيرة، وهي مجرة تابعة لمجرة درب التبانة ومسقط رأس لمليارات النجوم.

ويبعد العنقود نحو 160 ألف سنة ضوئية في كوكبة أبو سيف. وكما هو الحال في العناقيد الكروية المجرّية، فإن NGC 1850 عبارة عن عنقود كروي من النجوم المكدسة بكثافة، والتي يرتبط بعضها ببعض بواسطة جاذبية متبادلة.
 


وعلى عكس معظم العناقيد الكروية، فإن نجوم NGC 1850 صغيرة نسبيا. والحشود الكروية ذات النجوم الشابة مثل NGC 1850 غير موجودة في مجرتنا درب التبانة.

ويعتقد علماء الفيزياء الفلكية أنه عندما ولد الجيل الأول من النجوم في NGC 1850، قامت النجوم بقذف مادة مثل الغبار والغاز في الكون المحيط. وكانت كثافة العنقود النجمي المُشكّل حديثا عالية جدا لدرجة أن هذه المادة المقذوفة لم تتمكن من الإفلات من جاذبية العنقود، ما تسبب في بقائها في مكان قريب.

كما أن الجاذبية الشديدة للعنقود تسحب الهيدروجين وغاز الهليوم من محيطها.

واجتمع هذان المصدران للغاز ليشكلا جيلا ثانيا من النجوم، ما يزيد من كثافة وحجم هذه الكتلة الكروية.
 


وفي عام 2021، اكتشف العلماء وجود ثقب أسود في NGC 1850. كما اكتشفوا أيضا العديد من النجوم الزرقاء الأكثر إشراقا، والتي تحترق بسخونة أكبر وتموت في سن أصغر من سن النجوم الحمراء.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
