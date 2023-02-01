Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

بالفيديو... رصد دوامة بيضاء غريبة في السماء!

Lebanon 24
01-02-2023 | 11:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1034385-638108563765348900.jpg
Doc-P-1034385-638108563765348900.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
التقطت كاميرا مرتبطة بقمر صناعي عسكري على قمة مونا كيا أعلى القمم الجبلية في هاواي ما يشبه دوامة تدور في السماء ليلا.

وأظهرت الكاميرات كرة بيضاء تنتشر في الفضاء وتشكل دوامة أثناء تحركها ثم تتلاشى وتختفي.

وبحسب صحيفة "الغارديان" البريطانية، قال الباحث في المرصد الفلكي الوطني لتلسكوب سوبارو الياباني إيتشي تاناكا، إنه كان يقوم بأعمال أخرى في تلك الليلة ولم ير المشهد على الفور.(سكاي نيوز)
 
Advertisement
 
 

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في تكنولوجيا وعلوم Lebanon 24
08:51 | 2023-02-01
08:00 | 2023-02-01
05:00 | 2023-02-01
02:00 | 2023-02-01
23:00 | 2023-01-31
16:00 | 2023-01-31
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website