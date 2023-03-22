Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

"إعصار شمسي'' ضخم يطلق دوامة ارتفاعها يزيد عن 120 ألف كلم (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
22-03-2023 | 12:00
شاركت وكالة ناسا الجمهور مقطع فيديو جديداًيظهر اللحظة المذهلة  لـ"إعصار شمسي" ضخم بالقرب من القطب الشمالي للشمس استمر دون توقف في الاشتداد والدوران لمدة 3 أيام.

وبلغ ارتفاع الدوامة المكونة من البلازما والحرارة، أكثر من 74500 ميلا (أكثر من 119895 كم)، أي أكبر 14 مرة من دوامات الأرض، انطلقت بسرعة 310 ألف ميل (498 ألف كم) في الساعة.

وتمكن المصور الفلكي أبولو لاسكي من رصد العرض الكوني باستخدام صور من مرصد ديناميكا الشمس التابع لوكالة ناسا، وإنشاء مقطع فيديو مذهل.

وقال لاسكي، من ولاية إلينوي، إن الدوامة كانت تلتف على القطب الشمالي للشمس لمدة ثلاثة أيام، وألقت سحابة ضخمة من الغاز الممغنط في الفضاء.

وعلى عكس الأعاصير على الأرض التي تتشكل بواسطة الرياح، تحدث الدوامات الشمسية بسبب الهياكل المغناطيسية الحلزونية الشكل التي ترتفع من الشمس وتدور في دوامة غامضة وتسحب معها سحبا من البلازما في السطح الشمسي.

وعندما ينطلق عمود من البلازما يُعرف باسم "شواظ"، داخل هذا الهيكل، يتم توجيهه على طول مجاله المغناطيسي الحلزوني، ما يتسبب في دوران البلازما وتشكيل الدوامة.

وقال لاسكي: "لم أر شيئا كهذا في كل سنوات مراقبتي الشمس. إنها لا تتوقف أبدا عن إثارة الإعجاب".

وقد تعرضت الشمس لسلوك غريب مؤخرا، في فبراير، حيث انفصلت قطعة من قطبها الشمالي.

ويُظهر مقطع فيديو خيطا عملاقا من البلازما، أو الغاز المكهرب، ينطلق من الشمس، ويفصل ثم يدور في "دوامة قطبية ضخمة".

وبينما كان هذا السلوك محيرا لعلماء الفلك، فقد توقعوا أن له علاقة بانعكاس المجال المغناطيسي للشمس الذي يحدث مرة واحدة في كل دورة شمسية. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
تابع
