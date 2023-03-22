"إعصار شمسي'' ضخم يطلق دوامة ارتفاعها يزيد عن 120 ألف كلم (فيديو)

Solar tornado near the sun's North Pole. This thing was twisting and growing for 3 days.
Unlike tornadoes on Earth, tornadoes on the sun are controlled by magnetism. Solar magnetic fields twist in a furious spiral, dragging clouds of plasma around with them.
© Apollo Lasky / SDO pic.twitter.com/LYdUUtbLEf
— Girl In Space (@ExploreCosmos_) March 20, 2023
