Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

"جيمس ويب" يكشف صورا مذهلة لبقايا نجوم متفجرة

Lebanon 24
11-04-2023 | 16:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1056180-638168282828360771.jpg
Doc-P-1056180-638168282828360771.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
التقط التلسكوب الفضائي العملاق "جيمس ويب" التابع لوكالة "ناسا" الأميركية صورا جديدة مذهلة من الفضاء، تمنح البشرية تفاصيل غير معروفة من قبل.

وتظهر الصور "كوكبة ذات الكرسي إيه"، وهي عبارة عن بقايا مستعر أعظم، أي المرحلة الأخيرة من حياة النجم التي تشهد انفجاره.

ووقع هذا الانفجار قبل 340 عاما، لكن الصور الجديدة هي الأصغر عمرا لبقايا مستعر أعظم معروفة في مجرتنا.

ودرس هذا الأمر بكثير من التفاصيل لعقود.

لكن بفضل التلسكوب "جيمس ويب"، باتت هناك صور واضحة لـ"كوكبة ذات الكرسي إيه" التي تبعد عن الأرض 11 ألف سنة ضوئية.

وتوضح هذه الصور لماذا  يحمل هذا الجرم السماوي اسم "الوحش الأخضر".

وسبق أن التقطت التلسكوبات الأخرى قبل "جيمس ويب" صورا لهذه الظاهرة الفلكية، منها واحدة عام 1999 وأخرى عام 2002.

لكن الصور التي التقطها "جيمس ويب" تظهر تفاصيل أكثر من أي وقت مضى، ويرجع ذلك إلى استخدام كاميرا الأشعة تحت الحمراء المتوسطة، التي تمتلك قدرة تحليل ألوان الطيف.

وتقول عالمة الفلك في جامعة برينستون الأميركية، تي تمم، إنه مقارنة بالصور السابقة، يمكن أن نرى تفاصيل مذهلة لم نكن قادرين على رؤيتها من قبل، بحسب شبكة " إي بي سي" الأسترالية.

وأضافت أنه يجري تحويل ضوء الأشعة تحت الحمراء في الصور الجديدة إلى ما يعرف بـ"الأطوال الموجية للضوء".

ولفتت إلى أنه بات بوسعنا رؤية صور ذات ألوان أكثر، مقارنة بالصور السابقة، مما يجعلها تبدو مثل الأحجار الكريمة. (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement
 
 
 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في تكنولوجيا وعلوم Lebanon 24
05:00 | 2023-04-13
02:00 | 2023-04-13
23:00 | 2023-04-12
16:00 | 2023-04-12
14:00 | 2023-04-12
11:00 | 2023-04-12
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website