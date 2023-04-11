"جيمس ويب" يكشف صورا مذهلة لبقايا نجوم متفجرة

Stars: always making a dramatic exit! 🌟
Webb’s powerful infrared eye has captured never-before-seen detail of Cassiopeia A (Cas A). 11,000 light-years away, it is the remnant of a massive star that exploded about 340 years ago: https://t.co/LLQsFQJwVQ pic.twitter.com/xqlGFzhYoy
— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) April 7, 2023
