Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

يشبه زينة شجرة عيد الميلاد... صور رائعة لنجم متفجر رصدته ناسا!

Lebanon 24
12-12-2023 | 09:07
A-
A+
Doc-P-1140409-638379943836859972.jpg
Doc-P-1140409-638379943836859972.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
التقط تلسكوب جيمس ويب الفضائي صوراً لبقايا نجم مستعر أعظم.

ويتألق النجم، المسمى Cassiopeia A (Cas A)، بشكل ساطع على بعد حوالي 11000 سنة ضوئية من الأرض، ما يجعله يبدو وكأنه زخرفة أكثر ملاءمة لشجرة عيد الميلاد.

وتُظهر صور ناسا الغلاف الداخلي لغبار النجم، الذي يبدو مثل دخان نار ينبعث منه ألوان برتقالية وحمراء زاهية، لكن كاميرا الأشعة تحت الحمراء القريبة (NIRCam) تُظهر بقايا Cas A التي تعكس روح الأعياد.

وقالت ناسا في بيان صحفي إن صورة Cas A تأتي كجزء من التعاون مع البيت الأبيض "لعرض السحر والعجب والبهجة" لموسم العطلات.
 
Advertisement


وتُظهر صورة NIRCam عرضا أكثر تفصيلا لـ Cas A الذي يعطي لونا أرجوانيا مرئيا يشبه الماس، ولكنه يمثل في الواقع غازا متأينا.
 


وقال داني ميليسافليفيتش، من جامعة بوردو، الذي قاد فريق البحث في بيان صحفي لوكالة ناسا، إن Cas A انفجر قبل حوالي 340 عاما، تاركا وراءه "خيوطا تشبه شظايا الزجاج الصغيرة".

وأطلق الفريق على Cas A لقب الوحش الأخضر بسبب وجود حلقة خضراء تمتد على طول الجانب الأيمن من التجويف المركزي للنجم.

وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي تلتقط فيها ناسا صورة عالية الدقة لـ Cas A والتي "لم يكن من الممكن الوصول إليها سابقا بهذه الأطوال الموجية"، وتُظهر تفاصيل حواف النجم المتوسعة وهي تصطدم بالغاز الذي أطلقه قبل انفجاره.

وأظهر اكتشاف Cas A أصغر بقايا معروفة لنجم مستعر أعظم منفجر في مجرتنا، ومن خلال مراقبة محتوى الغبار، قالت ناسا إنها يمكن أن تساعد علماء الفلك على فهم كيفية إنشاء الكواكب.
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في تكنولوجيا وعلوم Lebanon 24
10:11 | 2023-12-12
04:42 | 2023-12-12
03:18 | 2023-12-12
01:48 | 2023-12-12
00:08 | 2023-12-12
23:00 | 2023-12-11
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24