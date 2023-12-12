يشبه زينة شجرة عيد الميلاد... صور رائعة لنجم متفجر رصدته ناسا!

To: You, From: The Universe 🎁
This stunning new Webb image is a gift from a past star. In near-infrared light, supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) resembles a shiny ornament. Embedded within gas from the star are the materials for new stars & planets: https://t.co/9kIvQtEnpb pic.twitter.com/vzzaWrzPBA
— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 11, 2023
Nobody puts baby in a corner.
Well…except “Baby Cas A.” So-called because it looks like a mini-Cas A, Baby Cas A is the blob in the bottom right corner. Light from the supernova has reached and is warming the distant dust within it, creating its intriguing dust pattern. pic.twitter.com/vVbZKpSLKJ
— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 11, 2023
