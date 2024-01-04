"مهمة لمس الشمس"... ترقب نحو لحظة تاريخية لاستكشاف الفضاء! (صور وفيديو)

#SOHO 4/20/23
View of #Space and #solar activity from the #Sun.
More Info: https://t.co/MZggaWZ47N…#NASA #Satellite pic.twitter.com/qHI5rgsTOC
— ESA Solar & Heliospheric Observatory (@SOHONASA) July 25, 2023
#SOHO 4/20/23
View of #Space and #solar activity from the #Sun.
More Info: https://t.co/MZggaWZ47N…#NASA #Satellite pic.twitter.com/qHI5rgsTOC
A few more hi-res images of our #Sun (25/06) in the #uk
Some lovely active regions, filaments and prominences on view.
Sky-Watcher Evostar 120
CEM 70 mount
Quark Chromosphere
ASI174#solar#astronomy #Astrophotography #Science #STEM#NASA pic.twitter.com/GPswVv5Z7G
— Alastair Woodward 🔭 📷 (@WoowahGeek) June 28, 2023
A few more hi-res images of our #Sun (25/06) in the #uk
Some lovely active regions, filaments and prominences on view.
Sky-Watcher Evostar 120
CEM 70 mount
Quark Chromosphere
ASI174#solar#astronomy #Astrophotography #Science #STEM#NASA pic.twitter.com/GPswVv5Z7G