Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

"مهمة لمس الشمس"... ترقب نحو لحظة تاريخية لاستكشاف الفضاء! (صور وفيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-01-2024 | 09:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1148603-638399801983857372.jpg
Doc-P-1148603-638399801983857372.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
من المقرر أن يمر مسبار "باركر" الشمسي التابع لـ"ناسا" أمام الشمس هذا العام في لحظة تاريخية لاستكشاف الفضاء.

وقالت "ناسا": "إن المسبار، الذي أُطلق في 12 آب 2018، من المقرر أن يحلق بالقرب من الشمس بسرعة 195 كيلومترًا في الثانية، أو 435 ألف ميل في الساعة، في 24 كانون الاول 2024".

وتصف وكالة "ناسا" المهمة على موقعها الإلكتروني بأنها مهمة "لمس الشمس"، بهدف الحصول على "أول عينة على الإطلاق من الغلاف الجوي للنجم".
 
Advertisement


وقالت نور روافي، العالمة المشاركة في المشروع، لوسائل إعلام بريطانية": "نحن على وشك الهبوط على النجم".

وأضافت: "سيكون هذا إنجازا هائلا للبشرية جمعاء. وهذا يعادل الهبوط على سطح القمر عام 1969".

وتقول "ناسا" إن المهمة تهدف إلى مساعدتنا في الحصول على فهم أعمق للشمس، حيث يدور المسبار بالقرب من سطح الشمس أكثر من أي وقت مضى وداخل مدار عطارد.
 


يقوم المسبار بجمع القياسات والصور لمساعدة العلماء على معرفة المزيد حول مصدر الرياح الشمسية وكيفية تطورها.

كما أنه يقدم "مساهمات حاسمة في التنبؤ بالتغيرات في بيئة الفضاء التي تؤثر على الحياة والتكنولوجيا على الأرض".

وسيواجه المسبار حرارة وإشعاعًا شديدين خلال رحلته، وسيطير "على مسافة أقرب إلى الشمس بأكثر من سبع مرات من أي مركبة فضائية".

وقالت الدكتورة نيكي فوكس، رئيسة العلوم في "ناسا"، إنهم "لا يعرفون" ما سيجدونه في المهمة، "لكننا سنبحث عن موجات في الرياح الشمسية المرتبطة بالتدفئة".

وأضافت: "أظن أننا سنستشعر الكثير من أنواع الموجات المختلفة التي قد تشير إلى مزيج من العمليات التي ظل الناس يتجادلون حولها لسنوات".
المصدر: سبوتنيك
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في تكنولوجيا وعلوم Lebanon 24
09:41 | 2024-01-04
08:00 | 2024-01-04
06:51 | 2024-01-04
05:00 | 2024-01-04
03:21 | 2024-01-04
01:38 | 2024-01-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24