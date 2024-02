السعر يبدأ من 3499 دولاراً.. نظارة Vision pro في الأسواق (فيديو)

🍎Look: It's @Tim_Cook at the Apple Vision Pro launch. He opened the doors at Apple Store 5th Ave NYC. The era of spatial computing begins!



I'm getting⤵️

🥽Apple Vision Pro headset

🛄Travel case

➰Belt clip

🔋@ZAGGdaily powerstation pro to keep it charged

🔌@mophie speedport GaN… pic.twitter.com/HRbf2SUKiC