125 ألف دولار للمقعد الواحد.. هكذا بدت أكبر كبسولة في العالم لسياح الفضاء من الداخل (فيديو)

Introducing our first completed test capsule, Spaceship Neptune - Excelsior. Excelsior is now the largest #spaceflight capsule in existence, and soon to be the largest human #spacecraft in operation (excluding the International Space Station). Its spherical capsule is 16 feet… pic.twitter.com/tiJAp4It0e
— Space Perspective (@SpacePerspectiv) February 20, 2024
Introducing our first completed test capsule, Spaceship Neptune - Excelsior. Excelsior is now the largest #spaceflight capsule in existence, and soon to be the largest human #spacecraft in operation (excluding the International Space Station). Its spherical capsule is 16 feet… pic.twitter.com/tiJAp4It0e