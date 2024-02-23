Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

125 ألف دولار للمقعد الواحد.. هكذا بدت أكبر كبسولة في العالم لسياح الفضاء من الداخل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-02-2024 | 02:08
عرضت شركة Space Perspective، مقرها فلوريدا، النسخة النهائية من أكبر كبسولة في العالم مصممة للسفر عبر الفضاء لنقل 8 أشخاص في رحلة فاخرة مقابل 125 ألف دولار للمقعد الواحد.

وستكون الكبسولة الكروية "Neptune - Excelsior" معلّقة ببالون عملاق سيحلق عاليا (نحو 20 ميلا فوق السطح) حتى يصل إلى الحدود النهائية المطلوبة ويستقر هناك مدة ساعتين.

ويبلغ حجم الكبسولة ضعف حجم سفينة الفضاء Two التابعة لشركة "فيرجن غلاكتيك"، وNew Shepard التابعة لـ"بلو أوريجن"، ونحو 4 أضعاف حجم كبسولة Crew Dragon التابعة لشركة "سبيس إكس".
 
 
وتخطط Space Perspective الآن لرحلات تجريبية، مع احتمال إجراء أول تجربة بشرية في وقت لاحق من هذا العام.

وقالت الشركة في الإعلان الترويجي: "مع أكبر النوافذ التي أُطلقت إلى الفضاء والتصميم الكروي الذي يسمح بالمساحة الداخلية الأكثر اتساعا لأي كبسولة رحلات فضائية بشرية، توفر سفينة الفضاء الخاصة بنا مناظر بانورامية لا تصدق للأرض".

وتم تجهيز الكبسولة بكل وسائل الراحة التي توفرها صالة Space Lounge الأولى في العالم، المعززة بشبكة Wi-Fi والطعام الفاخر والمقاعد الفخمة.

وقال تابر ماكالوم، المؤسس المشارك لـ Space Perspective: "نحن على أعتاب تحول مذهل - ليس فقط في الطريقة التي نختبر بها قدرات البشر في الفضاء، ولكن أيضا في ما نستحضره في أذهاننا عندما نفكر في سفينة الفضاء التي ستوصلنا إلى هناك".

وسيتم ضخ الهيدروجين في بالون Space Perspective، حيث أوضحت الشركة أن هذا يوفر تجربة آمنة لأن الهواء نفسه لا يختلط بالهيدروجين.

وعندما يحين وقت العودة إلى الأرض، سيطلق المنطاد تدريجيا كمية صغيرة من الغاز الذي يتحول إلى ماء حتى يتمكن من الهبوط، وبالتالي لن تكون هناك أي انبعاثات تقريبا، على خلاف عمليات الإطلاق التقليدية التي تحرق وقود الصواريخ.

وتخطط الشركة لتصنيع كبسولات متعددة لسفينة الفضاء Neptune، والتي سيتم إطلاقها من السفن المتمركزة في المحيط. (روسيا اليوم)
