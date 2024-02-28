Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

بتوجيه من الأرض.. هكذا أجرى روبوت جراحة في الفضاء(فيديو)

Lebanon 24
28-02-2024 | 11:38
أجرى فريق من الأطباء المقيمين على الأرض أول عملية جراحية على الإطلاق في الفضاء يتم التحكم فيها عن بعد باستخدام روبوت على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية (ISS)، إذ قام الجراحون بتقطيع الأربطة المطاطية كبديل للأنسجة البشرية.

وكان لروبوت spaceMIRA الذي صنعه مهندسون في جامعة نبراسكا لينكولن في الولايات المتحدة، زمن وصول للإشارة يتراوح بين ثلثي إلى ثلاثة أرباع الثانية.
ويمكن للروبوت الجراحي الصغير والمرن، البالغ وزنه 0.9 كغ فقط العمل في أوضاع الجراحة عن بعد المبرمجة مسبقا. وتظهر التجربة الناجحة في الفضاء قدرته على أن يصبح روبوتا جراحيا يسهل الوصول إليه وأقل تعقيدا للمجتمعات على الأرض التي تفتقر إلى الجراحين المتخصصين.

وقالت رائدة الفضاء في ناسا ياسمين مقبلي: "ستمكننا هذه العمليات الجراحية من القيام بهذه المهام الطويلة الأمد، بعيدا عن الأرض. لذا فهو تغيير حقيقي لقواعد اللعبة".

وأوضحت شركة Virtual Incision، وهي شركة خاصة تم إنشاؤها لتطوير الروبوت، إن SpaceMIRA هو حاليا جهاز الجراحة الروبوتية الوحيد الصغير بما يكفي ليكون مناسبا للمهام الفضائية.
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
