اكتشاف قد يفيد البشرية.. ناسا تحل اللغز وراء تغير لون قمر كوكب المشتري

15-11-2020 | 12:00
توصلت وكالة "ناسا" الفضائية أخيرا إلى السر وراء توهج "يوروبا" أحد أقمار كوكب المشتري، وكذلك لغز تغير لونه.
وبحسب دراسة حديثة في مجلة "نيتشر" العلمية، فقد اكتشفت ناسا أن قمر "يوروبا" يضيء في الظلام وكذلك في النهار، ويغير ألوانه، وهذا نتيجة الإشعاعات الصادرة من كوكب المشترى تجاه سواحله.

وأضاف العلماء في بحثهم أن المركبات المالحة الموجودة على سطح قمر "يوروبا" تتفاعل مع إشعاعات كوكب المشتري، ما ينتج عنه تغير لونه إلى الأبيض أو الأزرق أو الأخضر.
ومن أجل التوصل إلى هذا الاكتشاف، فقد استعان مختبر الدفع النفاث التابع لناسا بـ"مطياف"، وهو أداة تحلل مكونات الضوء وقياس انعكاساته على سطح قمر المشترى الجليدي.

وأكد مورثي جوديباتي من مختبر الدفع النفاث أن "هذا الجليدي الليلي من الممكن أن يوفر معلومات إضافية عن تكوين سطح القمر "يوروبا"، ويمكن أن يمنحنا أدلة حول ما إذا كان القمر صالحا للحياة على سطحه".
 


ويتكون سطح القمر "يوروبا" من خليط من الجليد والأملاح الشائعة، بما في ذلك كبريتات المغنيسيوم (ملح إبسوم) وكلوريد الصوديوم (ملح الطعام)، لكن لم يتوقع العلماء أن التركيبات الجليدية ستغير طريقة التوهج، بحيث يكون لكل نوع من أنواع الجليد طيف مختلف.

من أجل اختبار هذا، صنعت وكالة "ناسا" أداة أطلقت عليها اسم "غرفة الجليد"، والتي تقوم مهمتها على تقييم البيئة الإشعاعية والإلكترونات عالية الطاقة في "يوروبا"، وتفاعلاتها مع المواد العضوية تحت جليد القمر.

وكانت الدراسات السابقة عن قمر "يوروبا" أشارت إلى أنه قد يحتوي على ثلاثة أضعاف كمية المياه التي يحتويها كوكب الأرض، بينما يصل عمق محيطه إلى 62 ميلا، ما يقرب من عشرة أضعاف أعمق نقطة على هذا الكوكب.

المصدر: سبوتنيك
