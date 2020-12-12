غوغل يعلن دخول "50 حيوانا جديدا إلى منزلك"

Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! 🦛 There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap "View in 3D" to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with #Google3D. pic.twitter.com/u80Mn7wi1z
— Google (@Google) December 11, 2020
