تكنولوجيا وعلوم

غوغل يعلن دخول "50 حيوانا جديدا إلى منزلك"

Lebanon 24
12-12-2020 | 23:00
أعلنت شركة "غوغل" الأمريكية عن توسيعها للقاعدة الخاصة بالحيوانات عند البحث عنها عبر محركها من خلال خدمة "الواقع المعزز".

وتابعت الشركة أنه تم إضافة 50 حيوانا إلى خدمة البحث بالواقع المعزز ثلاثي الأبعاد على الهواتف الذكية.

ومن بين الحيوانات التي تم إضافتها في المجموعة الجديدة زرافة وبقرة وقط وحمار وحشي وخنزير وفرس النهر، بالإضافة إلى مجموعة من سلالة كلاب من الممكن مداعبتها عبر شاشة الهاتف الذكي، بحسب ما أورده موقع "9 تو 5 غوغل".
 
 
وبدأت "غوغل" لأول مرة في إضافة الحيوانات ثلاثية الأبعاد في البحث في منتصف عام 2019، وظلت تضيف المزيد والمزيد من الخيارات منذ ذلك الحين، حتى أنها تعاونت مع اثنين من المتاحف لإنشاء نسخ ثلاثية الأبعاد لمخلوقات ما قبل التاريخ.

ومن أجل الاستمتاع بهذه الخدمة، اكتب اسم الحيوان المراد البحث عنه في تطبيق "غوغل" أو "غوغل كروم"، ثم العثور على زر "AR" في النتائج بجانب اسمه، وعند النقر عليه يتم فتح كاميرا الهاتف ويظهر الحيوان بصورة ثلاثية الأبعاد، ويمكن التقاط صورة له من داخل أي مكان تتواجد فيه.

وحققت خدمة "غوغل" الخاصة بالحيوانات ثلاثية الأبعاد رواجا كبيرا في فترة الحظر المنزلي، بسبب فيروس "كورونا" المستجد، إذ اعتمدها العديد من المستخدمين كوسيلة للترفيه والتسلية خلال قضائهم أوقات طويلة داخل المنزل.
