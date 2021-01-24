تكنولوجيا وعلوم

بيل غيتس يتلقى لقاح كورونا.. هل تذكرون ما قاله في 2015؟ (صورة)

Lebanon 24
24-01-2021 | 09:00
أعلن بيل غيتس، مؤسس شركة "مايكروسوفت"، عن تلقيه الجرعة الأولى من اللقاح المضاد لفيروس كورونا المستجد.

وكتب غيتس في تغريدة: "إحدى فوائد أن يكون عمرك 65 هي إمكانية تلقي لقاح كورونا. لقد تلقيت جرعتي الأولى هذا الأسبوع ويعتريني شعور رائع. أوجه شكري لجميع العلماء، والمشاركين في الاختبارات، والمشرعين، والفرق الصحية الموجودة في الصفوف الأولى. بفضلهم وصلنا إلى هذه المرحلة".

وكان غيتس قال في كانون الأول المنصرم إنه سيخضع للتطعيم علنا حتى يعزز ثقة الناس في اللقاح.

وسبق لبيل غيتس أن توقع سنة 2015 تعرض العالم إلى وباء فتاك بعدد وفيات كبير.
