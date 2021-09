صور تكشف عن كارثة: ثقب الأوزن أصبح أكبر من قارة

2021 - the ozone hole so far 🛰️🌎



According to @CopernicusECMWF, the 2021 ozone hole has considerably grown in the last two weeks and is now larger than 75% of ozone holes at that stage in the season since 1979.

