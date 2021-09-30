لحظة انفجار هاتف سامسونغ الجديد القابل للطي (فيديو)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 blew up on me when I was getting ready to box it up. Had to throw it in the garage. Definitely had some integrity damage. Can you imagine if it did this in shipping 🙁 pic.twitter.com/OnPHfZmKod
— Chad Christian - American Dream Trading (@CoachCWC) September 26, 2021
