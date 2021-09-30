تكنولوجيا وعلوم

لحظة انفجار هاتف سامسونغ الجديد القابل للطي (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-09-2021 | 05:00
انفجر جهاز سامسونغ الجديد القابل للطي، بعدما سقط من جيب صاحبه، الذي وثق المشهد في مقطع فيديو.

بث تشاد كريستيان والذي يعلم الناس كيفية تداول الأسهم والخيارات والعملات المشفرة مقطع فيديو لانفجار جهاز Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 القابل للطي، بحسب موقع "واللا".

وقال كريستيان إنه كان يستعد لحزم الجهاز لإعادته للإصلاح في سامسونغ بعد سقوطه من دراجته وتحطم شاشته.

لكن أثناء ذلك انفجر الجهاز وبدأ الدخان يتصاعد منه، ولحسن الحظ لم يصب كريستيان بأذى.

 حتى الآن يبدو أن هذا حادثا فرديا إذ لم ترد تقارير عن تكراره في الهاتف الجديد.
 
دفع هذا الانفجار الكثيرين إلى تذكر المشكلات التي واجهتها سامسونغ مع جهاز سابق هو Galaxy Note 7 - وهي واحدة من الإخفاقات الكبيرة لعالم الهاتف المحمول في العقود الأخيرة ولا شك في أنها إحدى الأزمات الكبرى التي حلت بالشركة في السنوات الماضية.

وقتها تم بيع الهاتف الذكي الشهير في الشهر الأول من إطلاقه بسرعة، ثم بدأت التقارير من الولايات المتحدة والشرق بأن الأجهزة تنبعث منها أدخنة وتنفجر في النهاية.

وفي آب الماضي، كشفت الشركة الكورية الجنوبية النقاب عن هاتفي "Galaxy Z Fold 3" و"Galaxy Z Flip 3"، وهما هاتفان ذكيان جديدان مع شاشات قابلة للطي.

يحتوي جهاز "Fold 3" على شاشة "AMOLED" رئيسية مقاس 7.6 بوصة، بينما يحتوي "Flip 3" على شاشة مقاس 6.7 بوصة مع معدل تحديث متكيف للشاشة يبلغ 120 هرتزا.
المصدر: سبوتنيك
صحة
