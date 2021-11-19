تكنولوجيا وعلوم

لم يحدث منذ قرون... شاهدوا خسوف القمر التاريخي! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-11-2021 | 08:12
رصدت مقاطع فيديو من زوايا مختلفة الخسوف الجزئي للقمر، الذي شوهد، اليوم الجمعة، في العديد من مناطق العالم ويعد الأطول منذ قرون.

وأظهرت الفيديوهات، التي التقطت من مناطق مختلفة حول العالم، بعض مراحل الخسوف الجزئي للقمر، الذي استمر نحو 3 ساعات ونصف.

وهذه المدة الطويلة تجعل الخسوف الجزئي الحالي الأطول منذ القرن الخامس عشر، وأطول خسوف في القرن الحادي والعشرين.

ويعتبر الخسوف ظاهرة فلكية تقع عندما تكون الأرض بين الشمس والقمر، بما يحجب الضوء عن الأخير.

ويتوقع خبراء أن يحدث الخسوف الجزئي القادم للقمر يوم 28 تشرين الاول 2022، فيما ينتظرون أن تشهد الكرة الأرضية كسوفا كليا للشمس يوم 4 كانون الاول المقبل.
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
