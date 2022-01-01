الصين تنشر صورا للمريخ من مركبة "تيان ون-1" المدارية (صور)

Wow! This is yet another surprise from the Tianwen-1 mission. The orbiter had apparently released a small sub satellite while in Mars orbit, returning these outrageous images. [CNSA/CLEP/PEC] https://t.co/hPezkaDOgn pic.twitter.com/b22JvIQgAb
— Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) January 1, 2022
