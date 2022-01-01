تكنولوجيا وعلوم

الصين تنشر صورا للمريخ من مركبة "تيان ون-1" المدارية (صور)

Lebanon 24
01-01-2022 | 11:00
Doc-P-902812-637766428188307345.jpg
Doc-P-902812-637766428188307345.jpg photos 0
قامت وكالة الفضاء الصينية، اليوم السبت، بنشر سلسلة من الصور لكوكب المريخ أرسلها المسبار الصيني المداري "تيان ون-1".

وذكرت الوكالة، في بيانها، أن المسبار يعمل في مدار المريخ على مدى 526 يوما، على مسافة 3.5 مليون كيلومتر من الأرض. واستغرقت فترة نقل الصور حوالي 19.5 دقيقة.

تم إطلاق هذا المسبار الصيني في 23 تموز 2020 من المطار الفضائي وينتشانغ بجنوب البلاد، باستخدام مركبة الإطلاق الثقيلة CZ-5.

بعد هبوط وحدة الإنزال، يستمر المسبار المداري في التحرك حول المريخ، منجزا دورة كاملة حول الكوكب خلال يومين مريخين (24 ساعة و 39 دقيقة).

والمهمة الرئيسية لهذا المسبار، تكمن في إعادة بث المعلومات من مركبة المريخ الصينية.
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
