تكنولوجيا وعلوم

أبل تغضب الملايين.. والسبب "إيموجي فاضح"

Lebanon 24
01-02-2022 | 02:00
أثارت شركة "أبل" غضباً عارماً حول العالم، بعدما نشرت مجموعة جديدة من الرموز التعبيرية لنظام "iOS 15.4" الجديد، تضمنت رمزا لرجل "حامل".

كما أضافت الشركة اثنين آخرين بينهما شخص حامل مثلي الجنس، وشخص يحمل تاجا، وهو ما خلق بلبلة كبيرة في الأوساط، وسط مطالبات باعتذارات وسحب الصور.


وتعد هذه الخطوة جزءًا من الجهود المستمرة التي يبذلها صانعو الرموز التعبيرية لجعل الخطاب الرقمي أكثر شمولاً من وجهة نظرهم من خلال طرح رموز مثلية بين الرموز الأخرى، بحسب ما ذكرت صحيفة "نيويورك بوست" الأميركية.
 
إلا أن الخطوة جاءت بمفعول عكسي، حيث غرّد أحد الأشخاص متسائلاً: "كيف يمكن للرجل أن يكون حاملا؟.. لقد فشلنا كحضارة".

فيما سخر آخر قائلاً: "مافيا إباحية".

وطالبت تغريدات أخرى على تويتر الشركة باعتذار وإجراءات لتصحيح الموقف.

إلا أن الشركة ورغم الغضب، لم ترد على وابل الانتقادات والهجمة الشرسة التي تعرضت لها بعد التحديث الجديد.

في حين لا يزال نظام التشغيل الجديد في المرحلة التجريبية، ومع ذلك فإن النسخة النهائية ستحتوي على 37 رمزا تعبيريا، وفق المعلومات.
المصدر: العربية
