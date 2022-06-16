Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

"شيئ غير متوقع" على سطح المريخ... هذا ما كشفته ناسا

Lebanon 24
16-06-2022 | 16:00
رصدت مركبة جوالة تابع لوكالة ناسا ما بدى أنها قطعة قمامة محشورة بين صخرتين فوق كوكب المريخ.

وتم العثور على القطعة من قبيل الصدفة عندما كانت المركبة "برسفيرنس" التابعة لناسا تبحث عن دلائل على وجود حياة فوق الكوكب الأحمر.
وقالت ناسا في تغريدة : "عثر الفريق على  شيء غير متوقع"، وأضافت إنها "بطانية حرارية" يعتقد أنها كانت جزءا من حطام المعدات التي ساهمت في الهبوط الآمن للمركبة على كوكب المريخ العام الماضي.
 
 
وتساءلت الوكالة عن سبب وصول هذه القطعة لمكان يبعد نحو كيلومترين عن مكان تحطم معدات الهبوط، مرجحة أن يكون السبب في ذلك نتيجة الرياح.
 
وخلال رحلتها لكوكب المريخ، تتعرض المركبات الفضائية لدرجات حرارة وقوى جاذبية شديدة، تجعلها تخترق الغلاف الجوي بسرعة تصل لـ20 ألف كيلومتر في الساعة.

وتساعد المعدات في تقليل تأثير ذلك على المركبات الفضائية حيث تنفصل عنها قبل الهبوط وتتعرض لضرر بالغ.

وتعتزم وكالة ناسا استمرار تشغيل مركبة "برسفيرنس" حتى كانون الثاني 2023، حيث تقوم بإرسال الصور بشكل مستمر وتبحث عن العينات لدراستها.

المركبة المتنقلة "برسفيرنس"، مصممة لاكتشاف آثار لكائنات دقيقة قديمة كان يعج بها المريخ على الأرجح قبل ثلاثة مليارات سنة.

وهبطت "برسفيرنس" على سطح المريخ، في شباط 2021، بعد رحلة فضائية استمرت سبعة أشهر، في نجاح مذهل يدشن مهمة ستستمر أعواما عدة بحثا عن أدلة على حياة سابقة محتملة على الكوكب الأحمر.

وحطت المركبة الضخمة في فوهة جيزيرو التي يعتقد العلماء أنها كانت تحتوي على بحيرة قبل 3.5 مليار سنة والتي تعتبر أخطر موقع هبوط على الإطلاق بسبب تضاريسه.
