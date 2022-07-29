Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

‏لأول مرة... "تويتر" يتيح هذه الميزة للمغردين

Lebanon 24
29-07-2022 | 16:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-975822-637947216898838734.jpg
Doc-P-975822-637947216898838734.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
بدأ موقع "تويتر" في اختبار ميزة جديدة، وهي إمكانية كتابة المغردين لـ"حالتهم".‏
وظهر اختبار الميزة لبعض مستخدمي "تويتر"، والتي توفر لهم عدة تسميات جاهزة مكتوبة مسبقا، لكي ينتقوا واحدة من بينها كـ"حالتهم" في التغريدة.
Advertisement
وأكد متحدث باسم شركة "تويتر" صحة إجرائها للاختبار المحدود للميزة في بيان قدمه إلى موقع "تيك كرانش"، بينما قام مستخدمو موقع التغريدات بنشر لقطات شاشة ثابتة (سكرين شوت) للميزة التي تخضع للاختبار حاليا.
 
 
وقال المتحدث باسم "تويتر" إنه و"لفترة محدودة، نقوم باختبار ميزة تسمح لك بإضافة موضوع "حالة" من قائمة محددة مسبقا إلى تغريداتك، من أجل توفير سياق أكثر لمتابعيك".
وتابع: "لذا سواء كنت على وشك نشر سلسلة تغريدات ساخنة، أو مشاركة أفكارك، أو تمر بحالة سيئة في يوم الاثنين، فإنه يمكن لتغريداتك أن تنقل ما تنوي فعله بشكل أفضل".
وظهرت ميزة اختبار كتابة "الحالة" لمستخدمين محددين داخل أميركا وأستراليا.
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
اليك بعض الاقتراحات Lebanon 24
22:00 | 2022-07-29
22:00 | 2022-07-29
09:20 | 2021-12-04
22:20 | 2022-07-29
22:26 | 2022-07-29
18:41 | 2022-07-29
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website