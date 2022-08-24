اكتشاف آثار ديناصورات عمرها 113 مليون عام... (فيديو)

Amid a drought, the Dinosaur Valley State Park has discovered dinosaur footprints that have historically been covered by water and sediment.
They date back more than 113 million years. https://t.co/CaNjE394M8 pic.twitter.com/UQRzFvssis
— ABC News (@ABC) August 24, 2022
Amid a drought, the Dinosaur Valley State Park has discovered dinosaur footprints that have historically been covered by water and sediment.
They date back more than 113 million years. https://t.co/CaNjE394M8 pic.twitter.com/UQRzFvssis
Amid a drought, the Dinosaur Valley State Park has discovered dinosaur footprints that have historically been covered by water and sediment.
They date back more than 113 million years. https://t.co/CaNjE394M8 pic.twitter.com/o2V5JGAfAk
— ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2022
Amid a drought, the Dinosaur Valley State Park has discovered dinosaur footprints that have historically been covered by water and sediment.
They date back more than 113 million years. https://t.co/CaNjE394M8 pic.twitter.com/o2V5JGAfAk