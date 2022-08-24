Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

اكتشاف آثار ديناصورات عمرها 113 مليون عام... (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-08-2022 | 16:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-983887-637969635387157622.jpg
Doc-P-983887-637969635387157622.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
شهدت ولاية تكساس الأميركية اكتشافا جديدا يظهر آثار أقدام الديناصورات كانت موجودة قبل نحو 113 مليون عام بسبب انحسار المياه في موسم الجفاف الذي يؤثر على العالم أجمع.
ونشرت شبكة "إيه بي سي نيوز" الأميركية صورا، قالت إنها لآثار أقدام الديناصورات التي ظهرت في حديقة ديناصور فالي ستيت بارك، في ولاية تكساس الأميركية.
Advertisement
 
 
وقالت الشبكة إن آثار أقدام الديناصورات ظهرت بسبب الظروف المناخية التي نتج عنها جفاف المياه عن نهر يمر عبر الحديقة وزوال الرواسب التي كانت تغطي تلك الآثار منذ زمن بعيد.
 
 
 
ولفتت الشبكة إلى أن العلماء يحاولون تعقب تلك الآثار وتحليلها بدقة قبل أن تتسبب الأمطار التي تتعرض لها الولاية في إعادة تغطيتها من جديد.
 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:30 | 2022-08-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:30 | 2022-08-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:25 | 2022-08-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:29 | 2022-08-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:06 | 2022-08-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في تكنولوجيا وعلوم Lebanon 24
23:00 | 2022-08-24
14:00 | 2022-08-24
12:00 | 2022-08-24
10:00 | 2022-08-24
08:00 | 2022-08-24
05:00 | 2022-08-24
فيديو
lebanon 24
07:55 | 2022-08-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website