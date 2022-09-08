زر في "إنستغرام" يتيح للمستخدمين الإعراب عن "عدم اهتمامهم" بمنشورات محددة

#Instagram is testing new ways to display suggested posts #Meta announced in a new blog post that it is testing two new features for Instagram users so that they can better shape their feed. These contents will be hash tags and not interested option. pic.twitter.com/XUtlbDiueW
— Hadi (@Hadi_70700) August 31, 2022
#Instagram is testing new ways to display suggested posts #Meta announced in a new blog post that it is testing two new features for Instagram users so that they can better shape their feed. These contents will be hash tags and not interested option. pic.twitter.com/XUtlbDiueW