تكنولوجيا وعلوم

زر في "إنستغرام" يتيح للمستخدمين الإعراب عن "عدم اهتمامهم" بمنشورات محددة

Lebanon 24
08-09-2022 | 16:00
قالت شركة "ميتا" في منشور بمدونتها، حديثا، إن "إنستغرام"  تعمل على تغيير خوارزمية توصياتها ما سيوفر تجربة أفضل للمستخدمين في تصفح التطبيق.

وأعلنت الشركة العملاقة في مجال التواصل الاجتماعي هذا الأسبوع أنها تختبر زرا "غير مهتم" جنبا إلى جنب مع طرق أخرى لمساعدة المستخدمين على تخصيص نوع المحتوى الذي يريدون رؤيته في "الموجز" (أو feeds، الصفحة التي تضم مشاركات المستخدمين من فيديوهات وصور عبر التطبيق) مقابل ما تريد خوارزميات "إنستغرام" أن يروه.
وأشارت الشركة إلى أنها تختبر القدرة على تمييز منشورات متعددة على صفحة Explore بالتطبيق باعتبارها "لا تهم" المستخدم.

وقالت "ميتا" في منشور بالمدونة: "سنخفي هذه المنشورات على الفور ونمتنع عن عرض محتوى مشابه لها في المستقبل".

وسيسمح تطبيق الوسائط الاجتماعية للمستخدمين بضبط الخوارزمية من خلال توفير خيار لتحديد ما إذا كان المنشور المقترح لا يثير اهتمامهم.

وبعد مشاهدة أحدث المشاركات من الحسابات التي تتابعها، يقترح تطبيق "إنستغرام" المنشورات عند التمرير عبر "موجز إنستغرام" الخاص بك. وتستند هذه الاقتراحات إلى الأشخاص الذين تتابعهم والمشاركات التي تفاعلت معها.
 
وتعتمد الاقتراحات أيضا على مدى شعبية المنشور، وكيف يتفاعل الآخرون على "إنستغرام" معه، ومتى أو مكان نشره، وعدد المرات التي تفاعل فيها الأشخاص مع هذا الحساب في الأسابيع القليلة الماضية.
 
 


ولإخفاء منشور مقترح على "إنستغرام":

على كل من "أندرويد" و"آيفون":

- اضغط على النقاط الثلاث الموجودة أعلى المنشور وحدد غير مهتم. ويمكنك أيضا إخفاء منشور مقترح بالنقر فوق علامة "x" أعلى المشاركة.

- في الأسفل ستظهر ميزة إخفاء المنشور(Post Hidden)، ويمكنك اختيار التوقف عن مشاهدة المنشورات المقترحة المماثلة في الموجز أو تأجيل جميع المشاركات المقترحة في الموجز لمدة 30 يوما.

ويمنحك إنستغرام" أيضا خيار "هذا المنشور جعلني غير مرتاح" ويمكنك الإبلاغ عن الحدث من خلال النقر على إبلاغ واتباع الإرشادات التي تظهر على الشاشة.

وسينعكس ردك في الاقتراحات المستقبلية في الخلاصة.

ويحتوي التطبيق أيضا على خطط لبدء اختبار القدرة على إخبار "إنستغرام" أنك لا تريد أن ترى منشورات مقترحة تحتوي على كلمات أو عبارات أو رموز تعبيرية معينة في التسمية التوضيحية أو علامات التصنيف.
