عربي-دولي

للمرة الأولى في تاريخه.. مسرح شكسبير يستضيف إفطارا جماعيا للمسلمين

Lebanon 24
12-04-2023 | 11:30
استضاف مسرح شكسبير غلوب، أحد أكبر المسارح التاريخية في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، إفطارا جماعيا لعدد من المسلمين، وذلك بتنظيم من مبادرة "الإفطار المفتوح".

ورحب الرئيس التنفيذي للمسرح أمير إدن بالحضور، وقال "لم نتخيل قط استضافة إفطار في مسرحنا، نود أن نشكر إدارة المسرح على تلك الخطوة التي تؤكد قوة قيم الانتماء والوحدة".

وصدح الأذان بين قاعات المسرح، كما صلى الحضور جماعة في لحظة كانت الأولى بمسرح شكسبير الذي اشتهر بحضور الملوك والمشاهير لعروضه.


وأظهرت اللقطات المئات وهم يستمعون للأذان في أنحاء المسرح العريق بديكوره المميز، في مشهد حاز إعجاب رواد المنصات.

وقدم عدد من الفنانين المسلمين بعض الفقرات بعد الإفطار للتعريف بالدين الإسلامي وشهر رمضان، وسادت الفعالية أجواء مميزة.


وحضر الإفطار عدد من الشخصيات البارزة، منهم سفيرة العراق السابقة لدى مملكة النرويج سندس عمر علي التي كتبت عبر حسابها الرسمي "إنها لتجربة رائعة أن يجتمع أكثر من 400 شخص من خلفيات مختلفة في مسرح شكسبير غلوب لتناول الإفطار وسماع النداء للإفطار بكلمة: الله أكبر"، وشكرت المنظمين والمسرح.

ويتركز وجود المسلمين ببريطانيا في 5 مدن، بينها برمنغهام وبرادفورد ومانشستر، ويوجد في البلاد أكثر من 250 مسجدا. (الجزيرة) 
المصدر: الجزيرة

