رياضة

"غير محترمين"... مطالبة باستبعاد البرازيل من "مونديال قطر" فما السبب؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
06-12-2022 | 05:37
هاجم روي كين أسطورة مانشستر يونايتد، نجوم منتخب البرازيل ووصفهم بـ"غير المحترمين" لرقصهم بعد كل هدف خلال فوزهم على منتخب كوريا الجنوبية 4-1، في مونديال "قطر 2022".

وانتقد كين كابتن مانشستر يونايتد السابق وأسطورته احتفالات البرازيليين في الملعب التي وصفها بالمبالغة أثناء تحليله للمباراة في استوديوITV خلال فترة الشوط الأول.
وانطلق اللاعبون البرازيليون لإداء الرقصات الشهيرة الخاصة بهم بعد كل من أهدافهم الأربعة في الشوط الأول خلال مباراة في الدور الـ16.

حتى أنهم أشركوا المدير تيتي في الاحتفالات بعد هدف ريتشارليسون الثالث للمنتخب، مما تسبب في مطالبة المشجعين المنافسين باستبعاد البرازيل من البطولة تماما.
 
 
 
 
 
(روسيا اليوم)

رياضة

كأس العالم2022

فيديو

