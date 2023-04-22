بروجه الرياضية... لاعب يخطف الاضواء (فيديو)

Brann striker Bård Finne kicks the ball out when his opponent pulls a hamstring instead of taking the ball and trying to score. 🇳🇴
Great sportsmanship but if you were his teammate, you’d be annoyed wouldn’t you? 🤔
They lost 2-0. 🤯
pic.twitter.com/YrR1rvfwg9
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) April 17, 2023
