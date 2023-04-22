Advertisement

رياضة

بروجه الرياضية... لاعب يخطف الاضواء (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
22-04-2023 | 11:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1059697-638177593136484072.jpg
Doc-P-1059697-638177593136484072.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
شهدت مباراة في الدوري النرويجي لقطة فيها الكثير من الروح الرياضية، كان بطلها المهاجم بارد فيني، لاعب فريق بران.

وحلّ بران ضيفاً على نظيره أود بي كي، الأحد الماضي، في 16 نيسان/أبريل الجاري، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية.

وعند الدقيقة الـ19 من المباراة، ركض فيني خلف تمريرة طويلة من أحد زملائه، لكن مدافع الفريق المنافس سوندري جوهانسن، توقّف عن اللعب بسبب شدّ عضلي تعرّض له بقدمه اليسرى أوقفه عن الحركة.
 
Advertisement


بعدها توقّف فيني الذي كان بإمكانه إكمال الهجمة والوصول إلى مرمى أود، وربما تسجيل هدف يضع الفريق الضيف في المقدمة، ورفض متابعة الهجمة احتراماً للاعب الفريق الخصم.

وأوقف فيني اللعب، قبل أن يخرج الكرة خارج الملعب، وسط تصفيق آلاف الجماهير الموجودة في مدرجات ملعب "أود ستاديون" احتراماً لموقف اللاعب النبيل.

ولقي مقطع الفيديو انتشاراً واسعاً في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وتفاعلاً كبيراً، إذ حصد أكثر من 6 ملايين مشاهدة.

وعلى الرغم من الموقف النبيل خسر فريق فيني المباراة بنتيجة 2-0، ليحتلّ فريق أود بي كي وصافة جدول الترتيب برصيد 4 نقاط، بينما فريق بران موجود في المركز السادس برصيد 3 نقاط.(الميادين)
 
 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
11:16 | 2023-04-22
08:00 | 2023-04-22
05:00 | 2023-04-22
04:30 | 2023-04-22
02:00 | 2023-04-22
23:00 | 2023-04-21
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website