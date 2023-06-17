Advertisement

رياضة

مباراة تتحوّل إلى "حلبة مصارعة"... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما جرى خلالها!

Lebanon 24
17-06-2023 | 08:39
شهدت مباراة الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك في نصف نهائي دوري أمم الكونكاكاف اشتباكات بين اللاعبين في فترات متقطعة من اللقاء، لتتحول المواجهة إلى ما يشبه "حلبة المصارعة".

وفي المباراة التي استضافها ملعب "أليجانت" في لاس فيغاس أمس الجمعة، اضطر الحكم لإخراج أربع بطاقات حمراء، إذ طرد في الاشتباك الأول المكسيكي سيزار مونتيس في الدقيقة 69، بعدها بدقيقتين طرد الأميركي ويستون ماكيني الذي ذهب لاستفزاز الجمهور المكسيكي بتقبيل الشعار على قميصه الممزق.

وفي دقائق المباراة الأخيرة، طرد الحكم، الأميركي سيرجينو ديست والمكسيكي غيراردو أورتيغا لاشتباكهما.

وأحرز كريستيان بوليسيتش هدفين وسجل ريكاردو بيبي هدفا في مباراة قوية، ليمنحا الولايات المتحدة الفوز بثلاثية دون رد والتأهل لنهائي دوري أمم الكونكاكاف. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
رياضة

منوعات

فيديو

