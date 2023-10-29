Advertisement

رياضة

اختطاف والدي لاعب كرة قدم شهير.. فيديو يرصد ما حدث

Lebanon 24
29-10-2023 | 09:00
أعلن مكتب المدعي العام أن قوات الأمن الكولومبية تحقق في اختطاف والدي لاعب كرة القدم الكولومبي لويس دياز، شمال البلاد.
 
وجاء في منشور المدعي العام على منصة "x": "علم مكتب المدعي العام باختطاف والدي اللاعب الكولومبي لويس دياز، في منطقة بارانكاس في لاغواخيرا، وعلى إثر ذلك قام فريق متخصص من المدعين العامين وضباط التحقيق الفني والمحققين من الشرطة والجيش المشترك لمكافحة المخدرات وحدة مكافحة الاختطاف تتخذ إجراءات عاجلة لتحديد مكان وجود هؤلاء الأشخاص وتحديد الملابسات والعثور على الجناة".
 


وبحسب وسائل الإعلام المحلية، فقد تم اختطاف والدي الرياضي على يد مسلحين عند محطة وقود.

لويس فرناندو دياز مارولاندا يبلغ من العمر 26 عاما، مهاجم نادي ليفربول الإنكليزي، قبل أن يوقع عقدا مع هذا الفريق في عام 2022، كان يلعب لنادي بورتو البرتغالي. (روسيا اليوم) 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
