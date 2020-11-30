رياضة

في سباق البحرين... حادث مروع واحتراق سيارة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-11-2020 | 06:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-770434-637422773179206612.JPG
Doc-P-770434-637422773179206612.JPG photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
انقسمت سيارة الفرنسي رومان غروجان إلى نصفين واندلعت فيها النيران بعد اصطدامها بالحواجز ليتوقف سباق البحرين ببطولة العالم لسباقات "فورمولا 1" للسيارات في اللفة الأولى اليوم الأحد.

وقال متحدث باسم "فورمولا 1" إن الحادث عادل ضغط الجاذبية الأرضية 53 مرة.

وأظهرت الإعادة أن غروجان قفز فوق الحواجز ليهرب من حطام السيارة والنيران وكان يعرج أثناء اصطحابه لسيارة الإسعاف.

ووقع الحادث أثناء محاولة السائق الفرنسي التقدم على دانييل كفيات لكنه اصطدم بسيارة سائق ألفا تاوري.
 
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
09:00 | 2020-11-30
22:00 | 2020-11-29
18:00 | 2020-11-29
15:00 | 2020-11-29
12:00 | 2020-11-29
09:00 | 2020-11-29
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
RSS
live news
interact with twitter in lebanon
sports in lebanon
top news in lebanon
Download our applications
go to lebanon
whats going on - lebanon
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
RSS
health in lebanon
women in lebanon
politics in lebanon
technology in lebanon
Download our applications
latest news
upcoming events
news on smart phones
apple news
Download our applications
RSS
whats on facebook
vip men on twitter
todays news
breaking news
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website