بعد توقّفها بسبب إساءات عنصرية.. ما مصير مباراة "سان جيرمان" و"باشاك شهير"!

UEFA has - after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET.
— UEFA (@UEFA) December 8, 2020
ℹ Paris Saint Germain maçında 4. hakem Sebastian Coltescu’nun yardımcı antrenörümüz Pierre Webo’ya yapmış olduğu ırkçılık nedeniyle futbolcularımız sahaya çıkmama kararı almıştır.
Kamuoyunun bilgilerine sunarız. #NoToRacism
— İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) December 8, 2020
