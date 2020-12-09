رياضة

بعد توقّفها بسبب إساءات عنصرية.. ما مصير مباراة "سان جيرمان" و"باشاك شهير"!

Lebanon 24
09-12-2020 | 15:00
أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (UEFA) أنّه قرّر تأجيل مباراة "باريس سان جيرمان" الفرنسي وضيفه "إسطنبول باشاك شهير" التركي ضمن الجولة الختامية لدوري أبطال أوروبا حتى اليوم الأربعاء، بعد توقفها أمس الثلاثاء بسبب إساءات عنصرية.

وقال الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم "يويفا" عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع "تويتر" إنّه قرر بعد محادثات مع إدارتي "باريس سان جيرمان" وضيفه "باشاك شهير"، بشكل استثنائي استئناف المباراة من حيث توقفت، على أن يديرها طاقم تحكيمي جديد، وذلك عند الساعة 6:55 مساءً بتوقيت فرنسا، أي 7:55 مساء بتوقيت بيروت.
 
 
وتوقفت المباراة التي أقيمت ضمن الجولة السادسة الأخيرة من المجموعة الرابعة، وترك اللاعبون الملعب احتجاجاً على توجيه الحكم الرابع الروماني سيباستيان كولتيسكو عبارات عنصرية للكاميروني بيير ويبو مساعد مدرب الفريق التركي.

وكانت النتيجة تشير إلى التعادل السلبي بين الفريقين، عندما بدأ أعضاء الجهاز الفني يقولون: "لقد قال (زنجي)"، في إشارة إلى ما فعله الحكم الرابع الذي وجّه كلامه إلى ويبو.

وقرر حكم المباراة أوفيدو هاتيغان طرد ويبو، مما أثار سخط لاعبي الفريق الضيف الذين خرجوا من الملعب.

وأعلن "إسطنبول باشاك شهير" رفض لاعبيه العودة إلى الملعب لاستكمال المباراة، وكتب النادي على "تويتر": "لاعبونا يقررون عدم العودة بعدما تعرض مساعد مدربنا بيير ويبو لإساءة عنصرية من الحكم الرابع".
 


وأكد "اليويفا" أنه "سيجري تحقيقا شاملا في الواقعة"، وأضاف: "لا مكان للعنصرية والتمييز بكل أشكالها في كرة القدم".

وضمن "باريس سان جيرمان" التأهل لدور الـ16 في دوري الأبطال رغم تأجيل المباراة، بعدما خسر "مانشستر يونايتد" الإنكليزي 2-3 أمام "رازن بالشبورت لايبزيغ" الألماني.
 
المصدر: وكالات
