رياضة

في مباراته الـ 100 مع يوفنتوس.. رونالدو يحرز هدفين ويعلق على فضيحة برشلونة

Lebanon 24
14-12-2020 | 09:00
احتفل الأسطورة البرتغالي، كريستيانو رونالدو، بمباراة رقم 100 مع يوفنتوس الإيطالي، أمس الأحد. واستطاع رونالدو أن يقود يوفنتوس للفوز بنتيجة (3-1) على جنوى في الجولة 11 من الدوري الإيطالي.

وشهدت المباراة تسجيل رونالدو لهدفين من ركلتي جزاء ليرفع رصيده مع السيدة العجوز إلى 79 هدفا.
 


وفي هذا الصدد، قال رونالدو على "تويتر"، "أفضل طريقة للاحتفال بمباراتي المئة مع يوفنتوس هي تسجيل هدفين آخرين للفريق.. أنا فخور جدا بالوصول إلى هذا الرقم بقميص يوفنتوس، لكن خمنوا، لقد وضعت نصب عيني تحقيق 100 هدف مع السيدة العجوز".

وقال رونالدو في تصريحات عقب المباراة، نقلتها شبكة "سكاي سبورتس"، "الهدف هو الفوز دائما، لقد كانت مباراة صعبة، الأرقام القياسية الشخصية مرضية، لكن هدفنا هو النقاط الثلاث".

وأضاف: "كان الفوز في برشلونة مهما للغاية، لأن الفوز على فريق مثل هذا على أرضه يعزز الثقة والإيمان، ورأينا النتائج هنا الليلة".
وتابع: "الفوز في دوري الأبطال دائما صعب، بعد التشامبيونزليغ تكون المباريات أكثر تعقيدا، لكن المدرب أعطانا ما نحتاجه وفعلنا ذلك".

وأتم كريستيانو رونالدو: "هدف يوفنتوس كل عام هو الفوز بالاسكوديتو ودوري الأبطال، ما يمكننا فعله هو الإيمان والحلم بالفوز بشئ مهم".
المصدر: سبوتنيك
