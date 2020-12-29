رياضة

وفاة مصارع شهير عن عمر 41 عاما.. هكذا نعته زوجته (صور)

Lebanon 24
29-12-2020 | 09:00
Doc-P-779118-637448250699926717.jpg
Doc-P-779118-637448250699926717.jpg photos 0
نعت منظمتا المصارعة الترفيهية العالمية WWE والنخبة للمصارعة AEW المصارع الأميركي الشهير جون هوبير عن عمر 41 عاما بعد صراع مع مرض الرئة غير مرتبط بفيروس كورونا حسب زوجته.
 

وكانت ماندا زوجة جون هوبير قد أعلنت خبر وفاة زوجها برسالة مؤثرة عبر حسابها الرسمي في "إنستغرام"، وأرفقتها بصور للراحل معها وولديهما.
 



وكان هوبير ينافس في منظمة AEW تحت اسم برودي لي منذ انضمامه إليها في آذار الماضي بعد أن أمضى سبع سنوات مع منظمة WWE بشخصية لوك هاربير.
المصدر: وكالات
