وفاة مصارع شهير عن عمر 41 عاما.. هكذا نعته زوجته (صور)

The tragic and sudden passing of Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, has inspired an outpouring of moving stories and emotional memories from WWE talent both past and present. https://t.co/2cQCzsUEpU pic.twitter.com/TER8BcKGnb
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2020
The tragic and sudden passing of Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, has inspired an outpouring of moving stories and emotional memories from WWE talent both past and present. https://t.co/2cQCzsUEpU pic.twitter.com/TER8BcKGnb
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 🐼MandaHuber🐼 (@mandahuber)
A post shared by 🐼MandaHuber🐼 (@mandahuber)