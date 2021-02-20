إبراهيموفيتش يتعرّض لإساءات "عنصرية" في العاصمة الصربية!

Jarring video of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is ethnically Bosnian, being harassed and having ethnic slurs spewed at him at the Red Star Belgrade game.
“Balija” is an ethnic slur for Bosniaks that’s been used for years by Serb nationalists especially as one of the biggest insults. pic.twitter.com/W5yB0Xuknn
— Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) February 19, 2021
