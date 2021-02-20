رياضة

إبراهيموفيتش يتعرّض لإساءات "عنصرية" في العاصمة الصربية!

Lebanon 24
20-02-2021 | 21:00
تعرض المهاجم السويدي الدولي البوسني الأصل، زلاتان إبراهيموفيتش، لإهانات عنصرية يوم الخميس في العاصمة الصربية بلغراد خلال المباراة التي تعادل فيها فريقه "ميلان" الإيطالي 2-2 مع "النجم الأحمر" الصربي في ذهاب دور الـ16 من الدوري الأوروبي لكرة القدم.

وفي فيديو مصور بثته قناة "أن وان"، أمس الجمعة، يظهر المهاجم جالساً في مدرجات الملعب، فيما يُسمع صوت رجل يوجه إهانات للسويدي مرات عدة، ويقول له خصوصاً بوصف ازدرائي يطلقه القوميون الصرب على مسلمي البوسنة.

وقال النادي الصربي في بيان نقلته وسائل إعلام محلية إنّ "النجم الأحمر يدين بشدة الإهانات الموجهة إلى زلاتان إبراهيموفيتش (...) يعتذر "النجم الأحمر" عما تعرض له إبراهيموفيتش في ملعبنا".

وأضاف النادي أنه سيتعاون مع السلطات لمعرفة المسؤول عن الحادث والإصرار على معاقبته بالشكل المناسب، خصوصاً أن المشجعين الصرب لديهم سمعة النزعة العنيفة.

وكانت المباراة مقررة بالمبدأ خلف أبواب مغلقة بسبب الإجراءات المتخذة ضد تفشي فيروس "كورونا"، لكن مقاعد الملعب شهدت تواجد المئات من الجماهير.
 
المصدر: أ ف ب
