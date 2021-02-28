رياضة

البريطاني سام بيرد بطلا لـ"فورمولا إي الدرعية" في السعودية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
28-02-2021 | 15:00
Doc-P-798065-637500611834457483.jpg
Doc-P-798065-637500611834457483.jpg photos 0
تُوج البريطاني سام بيرد بطلاً لبطولة "فورمولا إي الدرعية" للسيارات الكهربائية، التي تستضيفها السعودية خلال الفترة الحالية.
 
وانطلق يوم أمس السبت السباق الختامي من منافسات الموسم السابع من سباقات بطولة العالم للـ"فورمولا إي"، بحسب ما ذكر موقع "العربية".

ونجح البريطاني سام بيرد، سائق فريق "جاغوار ريسينغ" البريطاني، في حسم السباق لصالحه، ليفوز باللقب للعام الثاني على التوالي، وفي المرتبة الثانية، جاء الهولندي روبن فرينز، بينما حلّ الفرنسي جان إيريك فيرن في المرتبة الثالثة.

وأقيمت منافسات السباق الكبير لأول مرة ليلاً بمشاركة 12 فريقاً عالمياً على مدى يومين على حلبة الدرعية التي يبلغ طولها 2,83 كم ومضاءة بتقنية الـ"LED" ذات الاستهلاك المنخفض التي تعمل بالطاقة المتجددة لأول مرة في تاريخ السباق.
 
 
المصدر: العربية

رياضة

فيديو

فيديو
