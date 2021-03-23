رياضة

إليكم موعد ومكان قرعة منافسات كرة القدم في "أولمبياد طوكيو"

Lebanon 24
23-03-2021 | 18:00
أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "FIFA"، أمس الإثنين، تحديد موعد ومكان قرعة منافسات كرة القدم ضمن دورة الألعاب الأولمبية التي تستضيفها العاصمة اليابانية طوكيو في الصيف المقبل.

وستقام مراسم القرعة في الـ21 من نيسان المقبل في مقر الـ"FIFA" بمدينة زيوريخ السويسرية في الساعة 12:00 بتوقيت بيروت.
 
وتشهد هذه المنافسات مشاركة منتخبين عربيين وهما منتخب مصر عن قارة إفريقيا، والذي نجح في التتويج بكأس الأمم الإفريقية دون 23 سنة، ومنتخب السعودية الذي تأهل عن المنافسات في قارة آسيا.

وضمن 14 منتخباً التأهل للدورة الأولمبية، وهي: إسبانيا، الأرجنتين، البرازيل، ألمانيا، السعودية، أستراليا، كوت ديفوار، مصر، فرنسا، اليابان، نيوزيلندا، كوريا الجنوبية، رومانيا وجنوب إفريقيا.

ويتبقى تأهل منتخبين من الكونكاكاف (اتحاد أمريكا الشمالية والوسطى والكاريبي).

وسيتم تقسيم المنتخبات إلى 4 تصنيفات وفقا للمشاركة في آخر 5 دورات أولمبية بجانب 5 نقاط إضافية لبطل التصفيات القارية.
 
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
