إليكم موعد ومكان قرعة منافسات كرة القدم في "أولمبياد طوكيو"

⚽️ #OlympicFootball Draw
📅 21 April
⏲️ 10:00 CET
📍 Home of FIFA, Zurich
📽️ We'll be streaming live as the @Tokyo2020 hopefuls find out who they will be facing at this year's @Olympics 🏅
ℹ️👉 https://t.co/ecXeUx2qwD pic.twitter.com/NAzht8H6kk
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 22, 2021
⚽️ #OlympicFootball Draw
📅 21 April
⏲️ 10:00 CET
📍 Home of FIFA, Zurich
📽️ We'll be streaming live as the @Tokyo2020 hopefuls find out who they will be facing at this year's @Olympics 🏅
ℹ️👉 https://t.co/ecXeUx2qwD pic.twitter.com/NAzht8H6kk