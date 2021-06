لاعب هندي تخطى رقم ميسي وأصبح وصيفا لرونالدو.. من هو سونيل تشيتري؟ (فيديو)

🤩 He’s now got more than Messi! Sunil Chhetri’s double earns the Blue Tigers a 2-0 win in #WCQ and moves him on to 74 international goals – above Lionel Messi and one off entering world football’s all-time top 10 🧗‍♂️@chetrisunil11 | @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/sCCd6BgS9H