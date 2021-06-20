رياضة

مشجع يبهر ميسي بوشم غريب.. والأخير يرد: أود أن أوقع عليه (صورة)

Lebanon 24
20-06-2021 | 11:00
Doc-P-835008-637597910362284392.jpg
Doc-P-835008-637597910362284392.jpg photos 0
أشاد ليونيل ميسي المهاجم الأرجنتيني بوشم مشجع برازيلي قبل مواجهة منتخب "راقصي التانغو" أمام أوروغواي في كأس كوبا أمريكا لكرة القدم.

واجتمع مشجعو منتخب "ألبيسيليستي" خارج ملعب "ماني غارينشا" في العاصمة البرازيلية برازيليا قبل مباراة دور المجموعات في كأس كوبا أمريكا بين الأرجنتين وأوروغواي.

وقام مراسل قناة TyC Sports، بالإضاءة على وشم مشجع محلي كان يرتدي قميص المنتخب الأرجنتيني، وعرض وشما عملاقا لقائد برشلونة ليونيل ميسي غطى جزءا كبيرا من ظهره.

واختار المشجع البرازيلي وشما للنجم الأرجنتيني رافعا قميص برشلونة بالرقم 10 أثناء احتفاله أمام مدرجات ريال مدريد في سانتياغو برنابيو في نيسان 2017.

وأثار الأمر انتباه ميسي حيث علق على صورة المشجع من خلال منشور على حساب القناة التلفزيونية على "إنستغرام": "وشم رائع. أحببته! أود أن أراه وأوقع عليه". 

وتقدمت الأرجنتين إلى صدارة المجموعة متساوية مع تشيلي التي فازت 1-0 على بوليفيا، ولدى باراغواي ثلاث نقاط من مباراة واحدة.

وعززت الأرجنتين سجلها الخالي من الهزيمة إلى 15 مباراة منذ أن خسرت في قبل نهائي كوبا أميركا 2019.

وتلعب الأرجنتين ضد باراغواي الاثنين فيما تلعب أوروغواي ضد تشيلي في اليوم ذاته.
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
