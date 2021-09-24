رياضة

مشجعون غاضبون يوقفون مباراة ويضرمون النار في سيارة الحكم (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-09-2021 | 08:00
Doc-P-867295-637680667952915223.jpg
Doc-P-867295-637680667952915223.jpg photos 0
ذكرت الشرطة البوسنية أن عددا من مشجعي فريق فيليز موستار أضرموا النار في سيارة أحد الحكام عقب خسارة فريقهم أمام بوراك بانيا لوكا حامل اللقب (0-2) مساء الثلاثاء.

وتوقفت المباراة التي أقيمت في موستار جنوبي البوسنة قبل دقائق قليلة من نهايتها بعد أن اجتاح عشرات من مشجعي فيليز الغاضبين أرض الملعب، عقب تسجيل بطل البوسنة بوراك هدفا ليعزز تقدمه 2-0.

وخلال المباراة، احتج أنصار فيليز على عدة قرارات اتخذها حكم المواجهة.

وقال ضابط شرطة لوكالة "فرانس برس" إن الحكم صبريجا توبالوفيتش ومساعديه غادروا أرض الميدان بصعوبة واتجهوا إلى مدينة سراييفو قبل أن تعترضهم سيارة أخرى كان على متنها أربعة أشخاص في أحد الأنفاق، قاموا بإتلاف السيارة بضربها بقضبان حديدية وأشعلوا فيها النيران.

وقال المصدر إن شخصا أصيب وتم نقله إلى المستشفى في بلدة جابلانيكا القريبة، وأضاف أن البحث عن المهاجمين لا يزال مستمرا.

ونشرت وسائل إعلام محلية صورة للسيارة المحترقة.
 
 
ولا عجب أن فيليز تلقى في النهاية هزيمة فنية وغرامة مالية كبيرة، كما تم إيقاف إدارة النادي التي لم تعتذر، لمدة عامين.

مثل هذه الحوادث نادرة إلى حد ما في كرة القدم البوسنية، على الرغم من اتهام الحكام في بعض الأحيان بالفساد.

ففي نهاية عام 2020، تم توجيه لائحة اتهام لحكمين ورئيس لجنة تحكيم من الدرجة الثانية بتزوير مباريات بمبالغ تتراوح بين 1500 و3500 يورو لكل مباراة.
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
