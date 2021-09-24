مشجعون غاضبون يوقفون مباراة ويضرمون النار في سيارة الحكم (فيديو)

pic.twitter.com/RoAPN59YeW
— HooligansTV (@HooligansTV_eu) September 22, 2021
pic.twitter.com/RoAPN59YeW
BiH 21.09.2021
Vele Mostar - Borac match was interrupted in the 82 minute after local fans stormed the pitch, who were furious at the work of referee Sabrija Topalović. After the game, Velez Mostar fans also attacked the car in which 3 referees were traveling and they burned it. pic.twitter.com/SqEygY5cMf
— HooligansTV (@HooligansTV_eu) September 22, 2021
BiH 21.09.2021
Vele Mostar - Borac match was interrupted in the 82 minute after local fans stormed the pitch, who were furious at the work of referee Sabrija Topalović. After the game, Velez Mostar fans also attacked the car in which 3 referees were traveling and they burned it. pic.twitter.com/SqEygY5cMf