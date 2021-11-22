رياضة

ماكلروي ينتقم من قميصه بعد الخسارة (صور)

22-11-2021 | 08:00
Doc-P-888941-637731787985173234.jpg
Doc-P-888941-637731787985173234.jpg photos 0
حقق الايرلندي شمالي روري ماكلروي المركز الرابع في النسخة الـ13 لبطولة DB World للغولف البطولة الختامية لموسم الجولة الأوروبية للغولف و "السباق إلى دبي" و التي اقيمت في عقارات جميرا للغولف بجوائز مالية تبلغ 9 ملايين دولار.

وكان ماكلروي أقرب الأسماء المرشحة للفوز باللقب الا ان انهياره المتاخر بعد بداية جيدة جعلته يفشل في تحقيق اللقب للمرة الثالثة بعد 2012 و 2015 والذي احرزه الاميركي كولين موريكاوا .

وشعر روري بخيبة امل وبغضب شديد لدرجة انه مزق قميصه إلى قسمين تقريبا في مشهد سخيف للغاية .
 
 
المصدر: ديلي ميل
