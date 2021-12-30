رياضة

تمثال لرونالدو في الهند يثير انتقادات

30-12-2021
كشفت سلطات ولاية غوا في غرب البلاد عن تمثال للاعب كرة القدم البرتغالي، كريستيانو رونالدو، بهدف "إلهام الشباب" لكن الخطوة قوبلت بانتقادات.

وقالت صحيفة "تايمز أو إنديا" إن التمثال يزن حوالي 410 كغم.
 
 وقال مايكل لوبو، وهو وزير في حكومة ولاية غوا، المستعمرة البرتغالية السابقة، إن الهدف هو "إلهام الشباب وتحفيزهم على ممارسة الرياضة واتباع أحلامهم، والارتقاء بكرة القدم إلى المستوى التالي".

ونشر الوزير صورة له إلى جانب التمثال:
 
 
 
في المقابل، انتقد البعض نصب تمثال للنجم البرتغالي على بعد حوالي 5700 ميل من موطنه، ورأوا أنه كان الأجدر تكريم اللاعبين المحليين.

وصرح أحد سكان المنطقة لوكالة أنباء IANS: "أشعر بخيبة أمل كبيرة لسماع نبأ نصب تمثال رونالدو. كنت أود أن نفتخر بأيقوناتنا".

وكانت غوا مستعمرة للبرتغال قبل ضمها للهند قبل نحو 60 عامًا.
