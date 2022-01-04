رياضة

إعلان أسماء المرشحين لجائزة أجمل هدف لعام 2021 (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-01-2022 | 16:00
أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا" اليوم الثلاثاء الأهداف الثلاثة المرشحة للحصول على جائزة بوشكاش لعام 2021، والتي تمنح لصاحب أجمل هدف في كل عام.

وجاءت القائمة النهائية لأجمل هدف خلال عام 2021، كالتالي:
 
