رياضة

رونالدو "يهشم" هاتف مشجع وعقوبات كبيرة متوقعة

Lebanon 24
10-04-2022 | 02:00
Doc-P-940623-637851425671223037.jpg
Doc-P-940623-637851425671223037.jpg photos 0
تعرض مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي، لهزيمة جديدة، عانى فيها النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، من خشونة زائدة، واضطهاد الجماهير.

وتعرض مانشستر يونايتد لهزيمته الثامنة في الدوري، وهذه المرة على يد أحد أسوأ الأندية مؤخرا، إيفرتون، بنتيجة 1-0، على استاد غوديسون بارك، ظهر السبت.

وبعد اللقاء العصيب، وخلال خروج اللاعبين، أقدم رونالدو على كسر هاتف أحد مشجعي إيفرتون، الذي يبدو أنه استفزه.
 
وعندما كان رونالدو يهم بالخروج، قام بضرب هاتف مشجع إيفرتون كان يوجه له كلمات ويقوم بتصويره، ليرتطم الهاتف بالأرض ويتهشم.

وقد يواجه رونالدو عقوبات قاسية من رابطة البريميرليغ، بسبب تصرفه الطائش، خاصة وأن أي تدخل من لاعب على مشجع يعتبر تصرفا محظورا تماما في الملاعب الإنجليزية.

وانتشرت صور لساق رونالدو، تسيل منها الدماء، جراء التدخلات الخشنة من لاعبي إيفرتون عليه خلال اللقاء.
 
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
